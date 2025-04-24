Real Madrid suffer double injury blow ahead of Barcelona clash

Real Madrid will be without both David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga for the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on Saturday.

Camavinga, 22, replaced Alaba, 32, at half-time in Real Madrid’s 1-0 La Liga win over local rivals Getafe on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press after the game, Carlo Ancelotti revealed it would be ‘difficult’ for the two players to play in the game against Barcelona.

Real Madrid later confirmed in a statement that Camavinga has suffered a "complete tear of his left adductor tendon".

The French midfielder is expected to be out for between four to 16 weeks, depending on the severity of the injury.

Ancelotti’s side will be without a natural left-back to mark wonderkid Lamine Yamal, who will likely pose plenty of problems.