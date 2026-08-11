Everything you need to know about the 26/27 Conference League: Draws, dates & more

The trophy is lifted after the end of the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League final

The UEFA Conference League returns again this season with 36 clubs from across the continent battling it out for Europe's third-tier cup competition. It will be just the sixth edition of the Conference League, which has been won by English clubs in three of the past four years.

To help you follow every step on the road to the final in June, we explain all you need to know about the upcoming 2026/27 Conference League season in what follows, from the key dates to the draws, teams, and much more.

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Qualifying phase: How does it work?

Unlike the Champions League and Europa League, there are no direct qualifiers for the Conference League. All 36 participants come from either the Conference League play-offs or drop down after losing in the final stage of the Europa League play-offs.

The Conference League play-offs are staged over four rounds, with 48 teams reaching the final play-offs. The 24 winners of those play-offs progress to the league phase, along with the 12 losers from the Europa League's final play-off round.

Dates for the Conference League qualifying rounds

First qualifying round: July 9th and 16th, 2026

Second qualifying round: July 23rd and 30th, 2026

Third qualifying round: August 6th and 13th, 2026

Play-offs: August 20th and 27th, 2026

Follow the Conference League qualifiers with Flashscore!

Which teams have already qualified?

No teams have yet qualified for the Conference League as all participants come either via the play-offs or down from the Europa League play-offs.

When are the league phase matchdays?

Matchday 1: October 15th, 2026

Matchday 2: October 22nd, 2026

Matchday 3: November 5th, 2026

Matchday 4: November 26th, 2026

Matchday 5: December 10th, 2026

Matchday 6: December 17th, 2026

When are the knockout rounds played?

Knockout play-offs: February 18th and 25th, 2027

Round of 16: March 11th and 18th, 2027

Quarter-finals: April 8th and 15th, 2027

Semi-finals: April 29th and May 6th, 2027

Final: June 2nd, 2027

Istanbul's Besiktas Stadium will host the final of the 2026/27 Conference League BURAK BASTURK / MIDDLE EAST IMAGES / MIDDLE EAST IMAGES VIA AFP

When are the various Conference League draws?

First qualifying round: June 16th, 2026

Second qualifying round: June 17th, 2026

Third qualifying round: July 20th, 2026

Play-offs: August 3rd, 2026

League phase: August 28th, 2026

Knockout round play-offs: January 15th, 2027

Round of 16 and final bracket: February 26th, 2027

When and where is the Conference League final?

The 2026/27 Conference League final will be staged on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2027, at Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. The stadium hosted the 2019 UEFA Super Cup as well as the 2026 Europa League final.