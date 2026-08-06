Nordsjaelland ease past Reykjavik after early wonder-strike

A wonder-striker from Villum Berthelsen set FC Nordsjaelland on their path towards a 2-0 win when they took a big step towards qualifying for the Conference League playoffs against Valur Reykjavik in the first leg of their clash in the third qualifying round.

Although the trip to Iceland was long, the visitors felt right at home in the sense that the match was played on artificial turf—a surface the club has used at its own home ground for many years.

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The Danish club fielded a lineup featuring several new players compared to the weekend's 1-0 win in the Danish Superliga over Randers FC. Notably, Ghanaian World Cup player Caleb Yirenkyi was left out entirely, as he has previously been linked to a high-value transfer.

As expected, FC Nordsjælland dictated play during the first half. With the stadium holding only a few thousand spectators, the atmosphere in Reykjavik was hardly electric.

There were, however, several encouraging moments—most notably Villum Berthelsen’s opening goal after half an hour of play.

Valur Reykjavik - FC Nordsjaelland - Player Ratings Flashare

The 20-year-old FC Nordsjaelland player executed a couple of neat moves before unleashing an out-swinging shot that found the net via the post.

Shortly before halftime, FC Nordsjaelland’s Ibrahim Adel came close to doubling the lead, but the Egyptian’s bicycle kick sailed just over the crossbar.

Valur were not without chances and created opportunities in both halves, though none posed a serious threat to the visitors. Early in the second half, Hjalte Boe Rasmussen could have doubled the lead when he found himself completely unmarked, but he sent the ball over the bar after Frederik Schram had spilled a rebound.

FC Nordsjaelland secured that crucial second goal with just under fifteen minutes remaining.

The referee initially missed a penalty for the Danes but awarded it after a VAR review of the incident where the visitors' Prince Amoako was brought down. Nicklas Rojkjaer confidently converted the penalty to make it 2–0 and give the visitors a comfortable advantage before the return leg.