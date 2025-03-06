Chelsea remain unbeaten in Conference League after narrow win in Copenhagen

Chelsea continued their 100% record in the UEFA Conference League, easing past Copenhagen 2-1 in the first leg of their Round of 16 encounter in Denmark.

A fervent Parken Stadium greeted a homesick Chelsea side who were searching for a first away triumph since defeating Astana almost three months ago in mid-December.

That win came in the league phase of this competition, but having breezed through those six games with a perfect record, a relatively tough tie against European regulars Copenhagen would provide a test for the Londoners.

That proved to be the case in a half almost devoid of goalmouth action, as Chelsea struggled to impose themselves on proceedings despite dominating possession.

The forced withdrawal of Malo Gusto through injury 25 minutes in added to the Blues’ woes, with perhaps the best opportunity of the half coming via Amin Chiakha’s effort for the hosts.

Searching for fresh impetus, Enzo Maresca made three half-time alterations, and within two minutes of the restart, the visitors were ahead. High up the left flank, Marc Cucurella pulled the ball back into a dangerous area for Reece James to attack, allowing the captain to stride onto the pass and bury a low shot into the bottom corner with a first-time strike – the Blues’ first shot on target.

However, that lead was in danger of being wiped out moments later by Viktor Claesson, whose sweeping close-range shot bounced fortunately off the inside of the post for Robert Sanchez to gather.

FC Copenhagen - Chelsea match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Despite that scare, Chelsea were much-improved after the break, creating further chances when Cucurella darted into the box and headed wide from an offside position before Cole Palmer sent a dipping effort off target.

Eventually, Copenhagen’s resistance was broken once more in the 66th minute, as a turnover in their defensive third led to Tyrique George cutting back for Enzo Fernández, who slotted home with a neat side-foot finish.

A set-piece delivery from Marcos Lopez 10 minutes from time saw Byens Hold pull a goal back, with Sanchez unable to keep out Gabriel Pereira’s header as Jacob Neestrup’s side gave themselves a fighting chance in the tie.

It took a while to get going, but an improved second-half performance sealed a first-leg win and puts Chelsea in a strong position heading into their home leg.

Given the quality of the opposition, a second home defeat in 10 competitive outings won’t come as too much of a surprise for Copenhagen, who have a difficult task on their hands at Stamford Bridge next week.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

