Southampton coach Tonda Eckert has signed a ⁠new contract through 2029, the second-tier club said on Friday, despite ‌uncertainty over his future following his role in ‌the "spygate" scandal.

Eckert was handed a ‌suspended six-week ban and fined £28,000 ($36,697) after ‌admitting he authorised the observation of ‌training sessions involving three rival Championship clubs last season.

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The Football Association charged Eckert ‌in July, with an independent ⁠regulatory commission ‌imposing the sanctions after a hearing. The ​governing body confirmed in October that the ban would remain ​suspended until the end of the 2027/28 season.

"We've had some conversations that ⁠started a ​couple of weeks ago, and the goal was always clear: to show the same commitment we have had for ‌the last 12 months," Eckert told the club website.

"I am very grateful for that. We have started a journey that is not even halfway through - there is a lot more to come."

Eckert guided Southampton from 21st place to a fourth-place finish ‌last season. However, the club were ​thrown out of the Championship ‌playoff final and docked four points for the 2026-27 campaign over the "spygate" affair.

Southampton, who are seventh in the Championship standings, host Derby County ⁠on Saturday.