West Ham boss Nuno under renewed pressure after home defeat to West Brom

West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo was under renewed pressure after a 3-1 loss at home to West Brom on Saturday left the Championship promotion favourites six points off top spot in eighth place.

There were boos come full-time at the London Stadium from home fans after goals from Felix Horn Myhre, Jimmy-Jay Morgan and Callum Styles's 20-yard deflected effort gave the Baggies a deserved win. West Ham were briefly level through Jarrod Bowen.

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The Hammers had been strongly tipped for an immediate return to the Premier League, but this loss left them clinging on to a play-off place.

The in-form Will Lankshear scored twice as Middlesbrough stayed top with a 3-0 win at home to Charlton. Sebastian Berhalter opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Lankshear took his tally to 15 goals in all competitions this season.

Swansea were left in second place, two points behind Boro, as they bounced back from last week's hammering at QPR by beating Blackburn 4-0.

The Welsh side were 3-0 up before half-time thanks to Stephen Eustaquio, Joseph Opoku and Filip Lissah, with Scotland international striker Ross Stewart scoring his first goal for the Swans on the hour.

Southampton started the campaign with a four-point penalty after spying on opposition training sessions, an offence also cost them the chance of promotion in the play-off final last season.

But having ended West Ham's nine-match unbeaten run last week, they maintained their promotion bid by hammering QPR 4-1 on Saturday.

Cameron Bragg, Kuryu Matsuki, Keven Schlotterbeck and Welington also got on the scoresheet as the Saints stayed fifth following their 17th consecutive unbeaten home league match.

Wolves beat Cardiff 3-0 at Molineux thanks to headers from Fer Lopez, Adam Armstrong and Ladislav Krejci.

Fabio Celestini's reign as Burnley boss began with a goalless draw against Portsmouth at Turf Moor while Kyrell Lisbie scored twice early on as Millwall cruised to a 4-1 win over struggling Derby at The Den.

Bristol City came from behind to stun Bolton 3-2 with an added-time Scott Twine winner while Watford boss Alessio Dionisi hit out at his players after they surrendered a two-goal half-time lead to lose 3-2 at Norwich.

"I am furious," said Dionisi. "It is difficult to explain the difference between the first and second half. Football is crazy, I know that, but to lose a game like that - it's impossible."

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