Saudi boxing promoter Alalshikh in talks with Millwall
Saudi boxing promoter Alalshikh in talks with Millwall
Saudi Arabian boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh is in talks about buying into Championship club Millwall.

The Daily Mail says Alalshikh is the chairman of Saudi Arabia's general entertainment authority and has driven the nation's investment into international boxing.

Knowing Alalshikh was exploring the prospect of investing in an English club, several teams have been in contact over recent months, including Millwall.

Alalshikh recently cut ties with Almeria in Spain and is now focusing on English football. He has already comsulted with former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan about where to put his money.

Jordan recommended Sheffield Wednesday, though it is now Millwall who are emerging as the favoured club for Alalshikh.  

