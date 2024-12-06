Reading manager Selles on way to Hull

Reading manager Ruben Selles has agreed to leave the club for another team.

Selles is going to take charge of Hull City as their new head coach in the coming days.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per the BBC, he is set to swap being near the top of League One for a relegation battle in the Championship.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has pulled out all the stops to secure Selles immediately.

The 41-year-old Spaniard is not happy at Reading due to points deductions, transfer embargoes and failed takeovers.

He wants a job where there is more stability, although Hull may not be in the best position to offer that at present.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play