Reading manager Selles on way to Hull
Reading manager Ruben Selles has agreed to leave the club for another team.

Selles is going to take charge of Hull City as their new head coach in the coming days.

Per the BBC, he is set to swap being near the top of League One for a relegation battle in the Championship.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has pulled out all the stops to secure Selles immediately.

The 41-year-old Spaniard is not happy at Reading due to points deductions, transfer embargoes and failed takeovers.

He wants a job where there is more stability, although Hull may not be in the best position to offer that at present.

 

