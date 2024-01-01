Tribal Football
Panathinaikos to pay out Baldock contract to family
Panathinaikos intend to pay out George Baldock's contract to his wife.

Baldock signed a three-year contract with the Greek team, but last week he was found dead in the swimming pool of his home, in the suburbs of Athens.

Baldock joined Panathinaikos last summer after seven years with Sheffield United.

According to the Daily Mail, the club has decided to honour the contract and pay the defender's wages to the family.

That's not all. It's suggested Panathinaikos are considering organising a friendly charity match in memory of the player to help the family.

 

