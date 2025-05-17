Mother of Ampadu blasts Leeds: Stop lying!

The of Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has hit out at Elland Road chiefs.

Ampadu's son has sparked anger online after being snapped in a Galatasaray shirt. There remains anger from the Leeds support towards the Turkish giants after two fans were murdered in Istanbul ahead of the 2000 UEFA Cup semi-final between the two clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

Leeds released a statement insisting Ampadu had separated from his son's mother "several months ago" and that he was "sensitive" to the feelings around the photo for supporters. Leeds also stated Ampadu "has no responsibility for the image in question".

In response, the mother of Ampadu's son, Saara Sa, posted to social media: "My condolences are with the families of the two people who passed away in Istanbul. I am Turkish and our son is part Turkish. Galatasaray is my family's supporting home team and has been for years.

"We are the parents of our child and Ethan was aware of the photo. I would appreciate if Leeds United Football Club would not portray a false narrative by making a statement stating lies."

Leeds won promotion back to the Premier League this season as Championship title winners.