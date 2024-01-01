Loan option for Newcastle youngster Murphy

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Newcastle United youngster Alex Murphy is being linked with a move away from the club.

The 20-year-old is set to earn a loan move to Championship side Portsmouth.

Per Chronicle Live, he is set for first-team action this season to hone his game.

The Magpies do not have a need for him this season, as both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are nearing full fitness.

The club are also pushing to sign a new center half, with Marc Guehi and Edmond Tapsoba the targets.

Murphy did play regularly last term, but that was largely due to many defensive injuries.

