Edwards stuns Southampton as he hits Burnley Cup winner on debut

Southampton were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship Burnley at St Mary's on Saturday.

The Clarets won this fourth round tie 1-0 thanks to a winner on debut from new signing Marcus Edwards.

The former Tottenham starlet joined the Clarets last week from Sporting CP in a surprise move.

And he quickly added to his reputation as he came off the bench in the second-half to hit the winner and dump their Premier League opponents out of the Cup.

Edwards was able to convert after a clever pass from former Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

The result was another blow for Southampton, which couldn't find a way past Burnley goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky on the day.