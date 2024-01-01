Edwards signs new Luton deal

Highly rated young coach Rob Edwards has committed his future to Luton Town.

The minnows were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2023/2024 season.

However, the club’s faith in Edwards is one that he reciprocates, which is why they have agreed to a four-year contract.

“I’m really pleased,” said Edwards to the club website after renewing.

“It’s been the best 18 months of my professional career, we’ve had so much fun. There’s been ups and, let’s be honest, downs too. But I feel really excited to extend our stay.

“It was never in doubt, but it’s great that we are all on the same page here and we know where we want to be now we’ve all had a taste of it.

“I feel really motivated to get us going again, and to be honest, I said this after West Ham and I know it’s still quite raw because it doesn’t seem that long ago, but the supporters did their talking for us immediately after that game. From then, all that’s been in my head is ‘Right, we’ve got to repay that’.

“We all know the Championship, what a challenge it is, and yes, it is going to be a really difficult year, but also a really exciting one. I’m just delighted.”