DONE DEAL: Coventry welcome Paterson in homecoming move

Paul Vegas
Coventry City boss Frank Lampard has welcomed new signing James Paterson.

The 33-year-old striker was born in the town, but never played for the Sky Blues.

Paterson has not been on contract since his departure from Charlotte FC at the turn of the year.

"He is a player I admired before when I was with Derby, and he was with Bristol City," said Lampard on Coventry's website.

"He has good experience and he is a really good player and now he has come in shape so he is a really good addition for us for this season."

