Ex-Ipswich striker Wickham training with Watford academy

Former Ipswich striker Connor Wickham is currently training with Watford’s academy.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since leaving Charlton last summer after a brief stint with the Addicks.

Wickham has joined the Hornets’ youth setup to regain fitness while mentoring younger players.

Although not expected to receive a contract, he has impressed by scoring four goals in two games for Watford’s U21s.

His standout performance included a 30-minute hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Colchester.

Wickham, who debuted for Ipswich at just 16, continues to showcase his goalscoring ability.