Coventry boss Lampard happy working with 2-goal Torp

Coventry City boss Frank Lampard admits he's enjoying working with Victor Torp.

The Dane scored twice in Saturday's 2-1 win against Watford.

"I told him he would score today. I just had a feeling because he is so good at the moment. His game is just really good – both with and without the ball," said Lampard.

"He has been a real pleasure to work with in terms of how he trains.

"I think everyone in the stadium knew he was going to kick that free kick when we got it. But that's how it is when you play so well. He's the man of the match today."