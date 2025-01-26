Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola: I now appreciate Mourinho's words
REVEALED: Man Utd and Chelsea in talks over sensational swap deal
Real Madrid launch straight swap offer for Chelsea midfielder Enzo
Mbappe form in stats: Kylian living up to hype at Real Madrid

Coventry boss Lampard happy working with 2-goal Torp

Paul Vegas
Coventry boss Lampard happy working with 2-goal Torp
Coventry boss Lampard happy working with 2-goal TorpAction Plus
Coventry City boss Frank Lampard admits he's enjoying working with Victor Torp.

The Dane scored twice in Saturday's 2-1 win against Watford.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I told him he would score today. I just had a feeling because he is so good at the moment. His game is just really good – both with and without the ball," said Lampard.

"He has been a real pleasure to work with in terms of how he trains. 

"I think everyone in the stadium knew he was going to kick that free kick when we got it. But that's how it is when you play so well. He's the man of the match today."

 

Mentions
ChampionshipTorp VictorCoventryWatford
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Man City defender joins Stoke on loan until end of the season
Coventry striker Wright watched by Ipswich
FA CUP 4TH RND DRAW: Plymouth host Liverpool; Man Utd face Leicester