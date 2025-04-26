Cardiff relegated from Championship after West Brom draw

Cardiff were relegated from the Championship after a 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion, while Plymouth are on the brink of dropping into the third tier despite a 2-1 win at Preston on Saturday.

Just six years after Cardiff were playing in the Premier League, the Bluebirds have slumped into the third tier for the first time since 2003.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey was unable to save Cardiff in his spell as interim manager of the club he still plays for.

Luton delivered a hammer blow to Cardiff earlier in the day with their dramatic 1-0 win against Coventry, effectively leaving Ramsey's men needing to win their two final games to have any chance of survival.

The stalemate in the Welsh capital ended bottom of the table Cardiff's hopes of beating the drop.

Fourth-bottom Luton climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time since January thanks to Shandon Baptiste's 90th-minute winner against Coventry at Kenilworth Road.

Sixth-placed Coventry, clinging onto the last play-off berth, had Jay Dasilva sent off in the 13th minute before Luton's Liam Walsh was dismissed midway through the second half.

Preston's Championship future still hangs in the balance after slumping to a 2-1 defeat against Plymouth, who are all but relegated.

Mustapha Bundu put Plymouth ahead in the 14th minute and Callum Wright came off the bench to net in the 75th minute.

Emil Riis scored for Preston in the final minutes but Miron Muslic's second-bottom team held on.

Plymouth are three points from safety with a vastly inferior goal difference to their relegation rivals, meaning they are destined to sink into League One on the final day of the season next weekend.

Preston sit just one point above the relegation zone after Nat Phillips struck six minutes from time to give Derby a priceless 1-0 win at third-bottom Hull.

Derby had dropped to 22nd place after Luton's win over Coventry, but the Rams made it two successive away victories to move up to 19th.

John Eustace's side still need to beat Stoke on the last day of the season next weekend to guarantee their survival.

If Hull win at Portsmouth in their final game, that will be enough to finish ahead of the loser of Derby's clash with Stoke.

George Saville's first goal in nearly 18 months gave play-off chasing Millwall a crucial 1-0 victory over Swansea at The Den.

The Lions trail Coventry only on goal difference thanks to their fifth successive home win.

They will head to promoted Burnley on the last day, while Coventry host Middlesbrough, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Norwich.

Blackburn's 2-1 win against Watford leaves them one point behind Coventry and Millwall in the play-off hunt.