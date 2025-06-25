Brighton owner Tony Bloom warns Celtic and Rangers after buying stake in Hearts

Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has invested in Scottish side Hearts this week as he aims to disrupt Scottish football.

As confirmed by the club website, Bloom has invested £9.86m into Hearts for which he has received a 29% stake in the club in non-voting shares. The Tynecastle club already had a formal relationship with Bloom's company Jamestown Analytics for recruitment and now the bond has grown stronger with Bloom’s investment.

In a warning to Rangers and Celtic, Bloom sent a message to the clubs that often dominate Scottish football and admits that he aims to lead Hearts to the very top.

"I firmly believe in the club's ability to disrupt the pattern of domination of Scottish football which has been in place for far too long," Bloom said in a statement.

"The appointment of James (James Franks, who has worked as part of Bloom's other ventures) as my representative on the board underlines the importance I attach to my investment in the club.

"James has been a trusted associate of mine for many years and I believe that his wealth of experience in the football industry and strong business acumen will be a tremendous asset to the board and to the club."

Bloom told Sky Sports about how happy he is to make such a financial commitment in a club that he thinks has a very high ceiling.

Bloom’s right-hand man James Franks also gave a comment on the venture as he becomes a board member.

“I am honoured to become a board member at Hearts. From my first visit to Tynecastle in March 2024 as the initial step in the investment process, it was obvious to me just how special the club is. All of my subsequent visits and my interactions with the management team at the club and with the Foundation of Hearts have strengthened that feeling and I’m proud now to call myself a Jambo. I welcome the opportunity to play my part in an exciting new chapter in the history of this wonderful club.”