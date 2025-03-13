Sterling delighted with performance: I still have big part to play for Arsenal

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Raheem Sterling was pleased with his performance in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven last night.

The on-loan Chelsea winger made two assists as the Gunners reached the Champions League quarterfinals 9-3 on aggregate.

Sterling later said: "It was nice to be out there and contribute to the team.

"I know what I am capable of. You just want to be playing. You are at a top club with top players and you just have to wait for your moment. And that is what I am doing."

Sterling also told TNT Sports:  "I am still faithful that I have still got a big part to play.

"You can only control what you can control. I have not had as many minutes as I would have liked but I have had the opportunities.

"It is down to myself to keep knocking at the door. I believe within myself that I have a lot to play here, whether it is 10 minutes, 45 or a start. I just need to be ready and try and help the team as much as possible.

"Yes we are a few points behind (in the Premier League) but there are all different circumstances. I think the boys have done really well and in the last bit of the season   to give it a right push."

Arsenal meet Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, though Sterling is suspended for the first-leg after receiving a booking last night.

 

