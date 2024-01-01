Wolves defender joins Feyenoord on a season-long loan

Hugo Bueno will be spending the season on loan at Dutch outfit Feyenoord in search of more regular game time.

The Spaniard struggled for starts under manager Gary O’Neil, after being very much in favour under Julen Lopetegui.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said it’s an excellent opportunity for the defender.

“Feyenoord are a club playing Champions League football, in a good league, are well known for developing players and have been great throughout,” he told the club’s official website. “For us, it feels like the perfect club for him to go to develop and we’re looking forward to seeing him develop over the next year.”

“Picking the right team, the right environment, playing the right way was important. European football is obviously brilliant, because that’s going to test him, and it’s a club we know will look after him and give him opportunities. There was other interest, big clubs, but we felt the league and the club works well for what we wanted.”

Hobbs thinks Bueno will return and hopefully earn his place back in the side.

“The plan is for him to play lots and come back next year and force his way into the team, creating competition. I think everyone would accept when we’re trying to develop a player, with the minutes he got last year, it’s hard. We wanted to find a solution and he’ll come back next season and compete again, but that’s easier to do on the back of playing 40 games in another league.”

The 21-year-old has a bright future and this move is perfect for his progression as he gains a full season of regular football.