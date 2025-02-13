Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta attacker De Ketelaere: A great feeling returning to Club Brugge
Man Utd chiefs working on senior player clearout
Chelsea's decision to sign Willian meant they couldn't chase Man Utd's Garnacho this winter
Real Betis chief Alarcon: We surprised Man Utd with Antony report

Walker raps AC Milan teammates: We must show more conviction in front of goal

Carlos Volcano
Walker raps AC Milan teammates: We must show more conviction in front of goal
Walker raps AC Milan teammates: We must show more conviction in front of goalAC Milan/Facebook
AC Milan defender Kyle Walker called on teammates to show greater "conviction" after defeat at Feyenoord.

The Rotterdammers hold a 1-0 first-leg lead in their Champions League round 16 playoff after last night's win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

At the final whistle, Walker said: "They scored straight away, but that's football. We have to play with more conviction, especially when we're in front of goal.

"Definitely, we have to be a team and do everything together.

"In football you win by scoring and we have to do it more, because this team has so much quality."

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie AWalker KyleAC MilanFeyenoordEredivisie
Related Articles
AC Milan attacker Leao: Feyenoord more aggressive than us
AC Milan coach Conceicao urges calm after Feyenoord defeat
Feyenoord edge AC Milan to claim narrow lead in Champions League play-off