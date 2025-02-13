Walker raps AC Milan teammates: We must show more conviction in front of goal

AC Milan defender Kyle Walker called on teammates to show greater "conviction" after defeat at Feyenoord.

The Rotterdammers hold a 1-0 first-leg lead in their Champions League round 16 playoff after last night's win.

At the final whistle, Walker said: "They scored straight away, but that's football. We have to play with more conviction, especially when we're in front of goal.

"Definitely, we have to be a team and do everything together.

"In football you win by scoring and we have to do it more, because this team has so much quality."