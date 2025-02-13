Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta attacker De Ketelaere: A great feeling returning to Club Brugge
Man Utd chiefs working on senior player clearout
Man Utd prepare £120M bid for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez
Atalanta coach Gasperini: Club Brugge clash back to old-school European football

AC Milan coach Conceicao urges calm after Feyenoord defeat

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan coach Conceicao urges calm after Feyenoord defeat
AC Milan coach Conceicao urges calm after Feyenoord defeatAC Milan/Facebook
AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao urged calm after their Champions League defeat to Feyenoord on Wednesday night.

Igor Paixao forced home Feyenoord's winner as they took a 1-0 aggregate lead in this round 16 playoff tie.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“You win games with duels, aggression, and Feyenoord had all those ingredients tonight,” admitted Conceicao on Sky Sport Italia.

“We should’ve done more, we also knew it was going to be a fiery atmosphere and they always give more on home turf. It’s the Champions League, this atmosphere should motivate us more, not less.

“There was immediately a Tijji Reijnders chance, then we conceded a goal with incidents that can happen in football, but we had the chances to equalise and should’ve done more. It is not over yet, it is wide open for the second leg and we certainly need a different response on Tuesday.

“We must all, starting from me, give a little more, raise the level and then games will be easier. I have a squad of technical quality and we must bring in other characteristics that are very important, otherwise it becomes tough.

“It is difficult to change it, but not impossible. We are here to make the last four months of the season different to the six that came before.”

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie APaixao IgorFeyenoordAC MilanEredivisie
Related Articles
Feyenoord edge AC Milan to claim narrow lead in Champions League play-off
PSV coach Bosz: Juventus must know there's still a game to play
McKennie happy with goal in Juventus victory over PSV