Villa open discussions with talented midfielder Kamara over new contract

Zack Oaten
Aston Villa has opened discussions with Boubacar Kamara over a new contract, which is set to be smooth sailing for both parties.

The French international has excelled at Villa since joining on a free transfer from Marseille in the summer of 2023 and has become one of the best performers under manager Unai Emery. Villa have been looking to tie the 25-year-old down to a new deal and according to reports, talks have begun. 

The Telegraph claims that talks have started as they look to extend his deal past 2027 before the end of the season when the summer transfer window opens and rival sides can draw him away. They add that an agreement is expected to be reached without any issues arising which will be great news for Villa fans who have admired Kamara since his arrival. 

When the midfielder suffered a serious knee injury in the second half of last season, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against Manchester United. Villa felt the effects and their results spiraled with eight wins, five draws and seven defeats in the final 20 matches of the season. He is clearly a fundamental part of the squad and Emery will know that more than anyone. 

Kamara has made 28 appearances across all competitions this season, starting six Champions League games and 13 in the Premier League. If Villa can secure European football for next season, then he may sign a new deal quicker than expected which would be a major boost for the side. 

