Villa midfielder Tielemans "very happy" to reach Champions League

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans has spoken of his excitement at being a Champions League player.

The Belgian will be part of the Villa squad to take on Young Boys in the group stages on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

As they prepare for the game in Switzerland, Tielemans spoke about how much the competition means to him.

“Obviously very happy,” he told the pre-game media conference about his feelings ahead of the match.

“We achieved something really good last year, finishing fourth in the Premier League and now we’re here playing in the Champions League.

“So, first game for us, and we’re really excited to get going in this competition.”