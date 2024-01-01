Villa captain McGinn praises Onana after excellent start to the season

Tribal Football
Aston Villa skipper John McGinn has spoken about one of his new teammates this week.

The Scotsman was asked specifically about Amadou Onana, a summer arrival from Everton.

Speaking after their Champions League group stage win over Young Boys, McGinn told TNT Sports: "He adds something different. Dougie was a big loss, I think it was clear we had to sell him, I don’t know the rules, but we had to sell him.

“Onana brings us something different. And Ross, both are really different. Ama, it was another great finish, not sure how clean the strike was!

“But he’s got physicality, he’s young, he’s an absolute beast and it has been quite refreshing with the new faces.”

McGinn added: "Morgan (Rogers) has been like a new signing. The amazing thing is that he still has so much to give. Having him and Jacob (Ramsey), they are local boys and I am pretty jealous they are English! They have so much more to give and that's really exciting for us."

