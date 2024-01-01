Villa boss Emery wants win at Young Boys to honour Shaw

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says they must win their Champions League opener at Young Boys to honour the memory of Gary Shaw.

Shaw passed away on Monday. He was part of Villa's European Cup winners in 1982.

"My condolences to the family and all the supporters at Villa," he said.

"We have a memory always, in our training ground a picture of 1982 and the European Cup, he was a protagonist of that. My condolences to them.

"I think it's sad and we can use it as motivation."

On Young Boys' plastic pitch, Emery continued: "We are going to adapt.

"We changed a little bit our usual way for playing in Europe.

"Normally we have a training session in Birmingham and travel. But we decided to come to train here, to know and to adapt for the synthetic pitch.

"We're ready and we won't use it as an excuse. I think we can play with the same personality like we do at home."