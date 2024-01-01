Villa boss Emery delighted with Duran form

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is delighted with the form of Jhon Duran.

Emery was speaking ahead of today's late kickoff against Everton.

He said, “I’m happy; I want our players competing to increase (their level) and add their qualities to us.

“There are two strikers in good form and they played together last year sometimes. We can repeat that again, better than last year because when they played together they weren’t in good connection on the pitch.

“I think Jhon Durán is getting more mature and he’s getting confidence. Ollie Watkins after his small problems and trying to get fitness quickly, is progressively feeling better.

“They can play individually or they can play together. I want the best from them from here until the end of the season. I am happy with those players in this form.”