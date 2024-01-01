Villa boss Emery eases Watkins concern

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has given an update on his star striker.

The Midlands club had a scare when striker Ollie Watkins had to go off against Young Boys.

After the 3-0 win in the Champions League group stages, Emery gave a positive update on Watkins.

"He’s working well, he played well and I decided to change him like another player," Emery said after the game.

"He’s OK."

Watkins was denied his first Champions League goal in the first half of the contest due to a handball in the buildup.

Villa could have had yet another, with Jhon Duran also having a goal chalked off.