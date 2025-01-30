Villa boss Emery credits fans for victory over Celtic

Manager Unai Emery praised Aston Villa's fantastic night after they secured a 4-2 victory over Celtic, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Villa Park was excited for the game, with the home crowd's support playing a crucial role in the team's success.

Advertisement Advertisement

Emery expressed his delight at the fans' energy, which helped Villa achieve an eighth-place finish in the league phase.

“Fantastic. We achieved it here with our supporters in Villa Park,” he said.

“We created a strong atmosphere. The supporters were enjoying with us and transmitting their energy and helping us. Our way here is being very consistent.

“In the Champions League, we enjoy it here and we won matches. We’re feeling strong here through our supporters. They are helping us.

“We are happy to share it with them, with all Villa fans being proud of everything we are doing. We will keep going and going.”