Villa boss Emery calm after late winner denied in Juventus stalemate

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left satisfied after their 0-0 draw with Champions League opponents Juventus.

Emery was pleased with his players and felt they could've earned the three points late on, when Morgan Rogers had an injury-time winner ruled out for a foul.

He said afterwards: "I am very happy because we won a point. We played a very competitive match. We were dominating the match to try to get three points.

"The last action is clear. It's the interpretation of the referee. We know in England, it's 80% not a foul, but in Europe, maybe not. For me it was harsh. In England, I know it's not a foul usually, because it was a very soft contact. But in Europe, it could be foul.

"I think the referee, in the beginning, he was giving it as goal. We have to accept his decision."

"We played a serious match. We played trying to avoid the mistakes we made from the last matches. We were playing better and I think we more or less deserved to win the match than them."

On Juventus' performance, he added: "We analysed their play, they are building a team and are in the process. They are very competitive and very difficult to beat. They've only lost one match.

"But we wanted to play too. We were dominating them. We were getting into their box better and we had chances to score. They had the chance in the second half with that Emiliano Martinez save. I think it was very tight match for both teams. But I'm happy with the overall result. Three wins, one draw and one defeat is very good. We still have the possibility to get into the top eight."

