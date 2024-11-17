Van Hanegem insists Feyenoord can surprise Man City

Former Feyenoord coach Wim van Hanegem insists they can upset Manchester City next week.

Feyenoord meet City in their next Champions League tie.

Advertisement Advertisement

Van Hanegem said, "Everyone expects you to get a twist on your ears, but I don't have that feeling. I would be happy with a draw, and I just should be able to.

"City also just loses to teams that have some nice players and fire in them. You should always assume that you can beat everyone.

"And playing as bad as against Salzburg, does not exist anyway."