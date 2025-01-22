Van Dijk says Liverpool have learnt lessons from last season which had led to success

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits the experiences of last season are not ones he can forget.

The Reds were in the hunt for several trophies last term, only to finish third in the Premier League and only win the Carabao Cup.

After securing Champions League knockout stage progress, Van Dijk admits they have to keep their feet firmly on the ground.

“I think you have to learn from difficult moments and moments that don't go your way," he told reporters.

"Most of the guys in the dressing room now have experienced last year and that should make you better, make you aware of how to deal with certain situations and circumstances, and you should be better equipped. Let's see.

"At the moment I am looking at our team and we are very calm, we are working our socks off each and every day, each and every game, and we need everyone fit, healthy and in form and that's the aim. Going into every game with the mentality it is game by game. That's how it's always been the case. It's a nice ride, I think you should enjoy it as well and I will definitely do it."