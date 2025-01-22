Lille's David on Liverpool: They might be the best team in the world at the moment

Lille striker Jonathan David believes Liverpool are the best team in Europe at the moment. The French side lost 2-1 at Anfield in the group stages on Tuesday night, despite David scoring.

Having scored goals against Liverpool, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, David is well-versed on the top sides in the competition.

"Very good team," he said post-game.

"I think they might be the best team in the world at the moment.

"Tonight is one more goal (for me). I'm happy I managed to score but we didn't manage to get the three points."

"We came against the first of the Champions League group so we knew it was going to be a complicated game even more so when we went to 10 men," he added. "It's frustrating, we wanted to hold on as long as we could but it's very difficult.

"Today wasn't our day. The togetherness. Everyone is very solid and compact. We want to play and play our game this is how we're going to get further."