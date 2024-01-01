Van Dijk "missed" Champions League a Liverpool look to bounce back

Liverpool return to the Champions League at AC Milan on Tuesday as they look to bounce back after a shock defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

The Liverpool skipper can't wait to lead his side out in the continent's elite competition again after the side dropped to the Europa League last season as they were eliminated by Atalanta in the quarter-finals.

Van Dijk spoke about the club’s return to the elite tournament and says he has missed it greatly.

“I missed it. I can't wait to be out there hearing the Champions League tune and leading out the boys.

"A club like Liverpool needs to be in the Champions League and we are finally back and let's go out there and put a much better performance in than we did today as it is needed otherwise you are going to have an issue.

"I'm really looking forward to it and hopefully all our fans travelling over there to support us will be in high spirits and loud voices."

The Dutchman spoke about the importance of momentum and how special it is to captain such a huge club.

“Hopefully if there are no injuries happening then rhythm is always a good thing. We need the whole squad and we know after the international break it will be a game every three days so we need everyone in their best shape and best form.

"I am definitely looking forward to Tuesday but I am disappointed we didn't put in a performance today. We are much better than we showed today."