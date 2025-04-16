UEFA Champions League Draw: Arsenal face PSG, Inter meet Barcelona

The last draw of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League has been conducted, and we now know the final four participants in the competition. See all the results below!

Semi-final draw

1. Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

Advertisement Advertisement

2. Barcelona vs Inter

The semi-finals will be played on April 29th/30th and May 6th/7th.

Quarter-final results

1. Arsenal 5 Real Madrid 1

2. Paris Saint-Germain 5 Aston Villa 4

3. Barcelona 5 Borussia Dortmund 3

4. Bayern Munich 3 Inter 4

Round of 16 results

1. Liverpool 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1 (PSG won 4-1 on penalties after extra time)

2. Barcelona 5 Benfica 0

3. Arsenal 9 PSV 3

4. Inter 4 Feyenoord 1

5. Atletico Madrid 1 Real Madrid 1 (Real Madrid won 4-2 on penalties)

6. Bayer Leverkusen 0 Bayern Munich 5

7. Lille 2 Borussia Dortmund 3

8. Aston Villa 6 Club Brugge 1

For the quarter-finals and semi-finals, a draw was conducted to randomly allocate which sides would play the first leg at home. The same was done to allocate the home side in the final.

The Champions League bracket Flashscore

New UCL 24/25 draw format explained: How it works and what's changed?

There has been a big overhaul of UEFA’s premier competition this season. Gone are the days of the 32-team group phase, replaced by a 36-team league. Each team plays eight games with the top eight automatically qualifying for the round of 16, whilst the bottom eight are eliminated and do not drop down to the Europa League.

Meanwhile, the teams that finished between ninth and 24th go into a playoff round to decide which eight teams will go on into the knockout part of the tournament.

The Round of 16, as part of the old format, continues with seeded teams playing unseeded teams, leading to quarter-finals, semi-finals and eventually the final itself.

When are the next UEFA Champions League knockout games played?

Semi-finals: April 29th/30th and May 6th/7th

The Final: May 31st in Munich

When and where is the 24/25 UEFA Champions League final?

This year’s Champions League final will take place on Saturday, May 31st at 21:00 CET in Munich’s Allianz Arena - the ground where Chelsea beat Bayern Munich on penalties to lift the trophy in 2012.

Follow the Champions League with Flashscore.