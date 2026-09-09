Thierry Henry hails Rodri as 'another Busquets' for Barcelona

Former Barcelona star Thierry Henry believes the summer signing of Rodri could drive his old team to another level this season.

On the back of captaining Spain to the 2026 FIFA World Cup tittle this summer, Rodri informed Manchester City of his desire to return to his native country for the 2026/27 campaign, as he entered into the final year of his contract.

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The former Atletico Madrid man rejected City's attempt to convince him on a renewal and he also opted against a bold move to Real Madrid.

His focus was Barcelona and the chance to pair up in midfield with La Roja teammates Pedri, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal - as the Catalans eventually secured a €60M up front transfer deal.

Hansi Flick has looked to ease him into match action, following a minor back operation in August, but Henry is in no doubt who he is reminded of by Barca's new No.16.

"I don't know if he's better than Busquets or not, because that's a whole other discussion, but I never thought I'd see another Busquets.

"I've seen him, now I'm seeing another one. Busquets never won a Ballon d'Or, but neither did Xavi or Iniesta. What I'm trying to say is that this guy, if he's fit and I hope he doesn't get injured, completely transforms your team.

"They won 5-0 at the weekend in Valencia and didn't concede a single counterattack. That's what he brings to the table, that's why this team will be so dangerous."