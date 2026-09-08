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Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst set for emotional Barcelona reunion

Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst set for emotional Barcelona reunion
Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst set for emotional Barcelona reunionJavier Borrego / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is preparing for an emotional return to Camp Nou when his side face Barcelona in the Champions League.

The former Dutch international will meet his old club for the first time since leaving after a successful spell in Catalonia.

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Van Bronckhorst spent four years with Barcelona, winning the Champions League and sharing the dressing room with legends including Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho.

Despite the occasion, the former defender insists he has no fear ahead of the encounter.

"I only have good memories," Van Bronckhorst told the media.

 "I was here for four years; I'm part of this club's history. It's strange playing against Barca; it's my first time.

"I'm not intimidated; I see it as a challenge, I'm not afraid. What I like most is that they play the way everyone wants to see. We're playing against a rival that can win the Champions League."

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Champions LeagueGiovanni van BronckhorstBarcelonaFeyenoord

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