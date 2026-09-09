Barcelona lineup v Stuttgart: Confirmed team news as Flick plots Christensen and Kounde recalls

Barcelona kick off their UEFA Champions League campaign away at VfB Stuttgart tonight on the back of four wins from four games in the 2026/27 LaLiga season.

Hansi Flick's defending Spanish champions have been faultless so far on the domestic front and they will be looking to carry that fine form on the road in Europe.

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During his two campaigns in Catalonia, the Champions League is the one major trophy which has evaded the former Bayern Munich boss, and his summer squad update hints at a drive to change that in 2027.

Frenkie de Jong has not made the trip, as he's not due back in training until mid-October due to knee ligament damage, and Roony Bardghj is out for the full campaign after suffering an ACL tear in preseason.

Barcelona team news v Stuttgart

Flick's main selection call comes in defence with Eric Garcia absent for the visitors.

Garcia was forced off in the first-half of Barca's 5-0 weekend win at Valencia and he's expected to wear a face mask for the coming weeks to protect a broken nose.

However, he was suspended for this game anyway, due to a ban carried over from last season with Andreas Christensen set to step in as cover.

The experience of Jules Kounde at right-back, over the highly-rated Xavi Espart, is expected to be Flick's other change.

Barcelona predicted XI vs. Stuttgart

J. Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Christensen, Martin; Pedri, Rodri, Lopez; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon.

Barcelona vs. Stuttgart kickoff time

This clash is a 18:45pm kickoff local time in Germany and 17:45 in the UK.

Key stat

Barcelona have scored 17 league goals so far this season including three matches with five goals bagged by Flick's rampant team.