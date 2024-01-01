Tribal Football
De Vrij demands better from Inter Milan after victory over Red Star
Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij felt they underperformed for their Champions League win against Red Star Belgrade.

Inter won 4-0 on Tuesday night, but De Vrij felt they could've performed better.

He told Inter TV: “We created a lot and dominated the game against a team that sat deep, with a lot of quality and physicality.

“We did well, we proved to have improved the way we move the ball, creating a lot of chances. We must keep working and improving.

“We worked a lot, they had physical players with great pace, we needed to act in advance when we attacked.

“We conceded some breaks, so we still need to improve, but we’ll keep working on this aspect. I try to work hard in training to be always ready.”

