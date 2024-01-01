Stones is "100 per cent" ready to take over Rodri role at Man City

Stones is "100 per cent" ready to take over Rodri role if needed

Manchester City midfielder John Stones says he is ready to replace Rodri in his crucial role after his season ending injury.

Rodri’s ACL injury means he will miss the rest of the season which has left manager Pep Guardiola searching for a replacement to help cover the position that has proven vital to the club’s success in recent years.

Mateo Kovacic and recent summer signing Ilkay Gundogan are also candidates to take over the midfield duties but Stones believes he is ready to take the job if called upon.

“If called upon 100%. It happened a lot over the past two years, me going into midfield. It was difficult in the 2023 Champions League final as I was higher up, which was new for me (but) I enjoyed it.

“Whatever position I am asked to play, or whoever plays midfield, has played there before and knows what’s asked of them by the manager.

“And hopefully we can recreate even better moments than the Champions League final.”

The England defender said he has been in contact with the Spanish star and gave an update on his recovery and mentality whilst nursing the injury.

“(Rodrigo’s injury) was difficult news for us all to take. I spoke to Rodri yesterday and he’s doing well, recovering.

“It’s sad for the standard he has set over the last season has been incredible.

“We know what a key player he is for us, but we want him to be back quickly. We know it will be a long time, but we have a lot of quality players capable of filling in in that position.

“He was in good spirits. Now he knows what’s happened and knows his process to get back, he’s come to terms with it.

“He is over in Spain with his family. He needs to take time now to relax and recover as best he can.”

City face ŠK Slovan Bratislava in their next fixture as they look to pick up their first 3 points of the Champions League campaign after a nervy 0-0 draw against Inter Milan last time out.