Guardiola has "incredible respect" for Slovan Bratislava ahead of Champions League clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken about his respect for Slovan Bratislava ahead of their clash in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Slovakian champions were beaten 5-1 by Celtic in their opening game as they prepare for what will likely be the toughest test of the season against the Premier League champions later tonight.

Despite their loss, Guardiola was thoroughly impressed by the side's attacking press and confidence on the ball which he says could be a threat if his team are not careful.

“This is a team that I would say plays with courage,” said Guardiola.

“I saw the game against Glasgow Celtic and they were not scared to play.

“Not scared to link with their striker when they want to try it.

“In the Champions League it doesn’t matter, I always have incredible respect for all the teams, especially when you play away.

“Hopefully we can be an aggressive team again and take a result.”

City will be looking to pick up their first 3 points of their European campaign after an intense 0-0 draw against Inter Milan last time out.