Weiss says Man City "play the best football in the world" as he returns to former club

Slovan Bratislava captain and former Manchester City winger Vladimir Weiss cannot wait to face his old side in their Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

The 34-year-old played for the Citizens at academy level before breaking into the first team under previous manager Roberto Mancini.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I have the best memories of my time at City,” he began.

“It was an amazing achievement to break through to the first team at a young age with the players that were already in the squad.

“With time, there were better and better players and with Mancini coming in, my chances were getting smaller.

“I am always going to watch City, not just because they’re my first club but because they play the best football in the world for me.

“To watch City for me is a pleasure. I’m following the club and it’s a club that’s always going to stay in my heart.”

Weiss spent time at Bolton Wanderers, Rangers and Espanyol on loan before moving to Pescara in a permanent deal in 2012. He now leads Slovan Bratislava and has become a key player for the side over the past four years.

He spoke more on his days in Manchester and how despite its challenges he pushed through it all and looks back on it with pride.

“It was in Didsbury, a place called Winchester Park with a woman called Barbara and her husband Les with their kids and two dogs,” he said when asked about his lodgings in Manchester which he endured whilst being a long way away from his family.

“I have the best memories. I left here at a young age and the beginning was extremely difficult.

“I fought through it with the help of my parents and everyone at Manchester City of which I’m very grateful because I wanted to go back, I was really homesick.

“For any player, leaving your family at a young age is difficult but it made me who I am today.”