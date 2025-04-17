Sommer "very happy" after Inter Milan survive Bayern Munich fight-back

Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer was left "very happy" after reaching the Champions League semifinals.

Inter's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich last night saw the Nerazzurri reach the final four 4-3 on aggregate.

Sommer, a former Bayern keeper, said afterwards: "I'm very tired and very happy, we played a good game against a very strong opponent. In the second half we defended as a team, I'm very happy."

On Bayern's full assault in the final ten minutes, Sommer said: "It's always like this, even in Munich.

"I know Bayern very well, the pressure they put on is tough and we did well. We were too low, but we all defended: that's how we win games."

On what reaching the semis means for the club, he also stated: "Let's see, this is the objective. However, we saw today that you really have to give your all to stay at a high level.

"Now we are happy, we won against the favourites this season to win the Champions League."