Materazzi on Inter Milan Treble hopes: They're now so close!

Inter Milan Treble hero Marco Materazzi believes the current team can repeat the heroics of Jose Mourinho's 2009/10 Treble heroes this season.

Materazzi was speaking after Inter reached the Champions League semifinals after last night's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich. The Nerazzurri reached the final four 4-3 on aggregate.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Treble? There are so few steps left to go down in history, and the team's desire to go all the way is so strong, that now everything is truly possible."

Materazzi also stated: "The season has been long, full of commitments, but this is the best moment because it is the time of the harvest.

"And also of suffering, because the strength decreases and you have to suffer: you have to push and think from match to match.

"It was right to celebrate, because being back in the semi-finals, especially after eliminating a great team like Bayern, is a great result, but from now on we need to think about Sunday and the away match in Bologna. Woe betide anyone who lets their guard down."

Inter never shaken

On the performance, Materazzi also enthused: "Their ability to read the moment. (Harry) Kane's goal could have thrown anyone into crisis, but Inter remained very clear-headed and overturned the result in a few minutes.

"Psychologically it was a very heavy blow for Bayern: very little time passed between their lead and Inter's comeback, the Germans found themselves overwhelmed by the Nerazzurri's one-two.

"Something that didn't happen to Inter. And be careful: the same goes for the first leg, with Frattesi's 2-1 coming shortly after (Thomas) Müller's equaliser. This Inter was always in control of the match."