Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Slovan Braislava no easy opponent

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has rejected claims they face an easy ride against Champions League opponents Slovan Bratislava.

Simeone has complained about the advantage of Slovan having over two days extra rest ahead of tonight's tie.

Advertisement Advertisement

Easy game?

We don't look at the opponent's table, we look at their characteristics. They are a team that defends quite low and takes advantage of counterattacks. They are a team with speed on the counterattack and that will be the match we are going to face.

Change in performance and reasons:

Teams grow as the games go by and it is normal for a team to have bad moments. We are always required to be at our best in every game and it is not easy. One tries to get close to what the team transmits and in this last period we have found solutions, both with the boys who start and those who finish, because what has happened in the last few games is not a coincidence.

Players who don't play as much:

If we look at the number of minutes that everyone has had, except for Lemar, everyone has had a good number of minutes to compete. I invite those who have fewer minutes to continue working and I have no doubt that the work is reflected in Giuliano, Galán, Lenglet... They had not started playing and now they do. I have no commitment to anyone, that is what coaches are for and that is why we have a larger squad.

Positive dynamics:

We always have the need to seek titles and things that are too far away, we focus on the game by game, there is no other way to prepare. We will be watched for tomorrow's game, nobody cares that the rival arrives with five days of rest, we don't even make it after 68 hours, if we don't play well they will criticize us.

More goals in the last minutes:

It's a way of working and training. In this period of matches it has been in our favour, but it can also be against us.

Prague thrashing and the importance of the goals:

We need to play a smart game and behave accordingly as things go.

Slovan's weak point:

We always look at every game and try to visualise what is best to win. All teams make mistakes and those that make fewer have more chances. You have to provoke them and then situations arise that will lead to goals.

The rival:

It's a hard-working team that competes very well in its league. I imagine we'll have a great time in the Champions League and we hope to play a good game and continue on the path we're on.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play