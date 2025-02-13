Seedorf: Feyenoord intensity too much for AC Milan

AC Milan great Clarence Seedorf was critical of their attack after defeat at Feyenoord.

Feyenoord last night won the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff 1-0.

Dutchman Seedorf remarked afterwards on Prime Video: “We have to give credit to Feyenoord, they played a very intense match.

"It is difficult to find them uncovered. Milan still have a return match to play, they can get the qualification back on track. The worrying thing is the individual performances.

"I expected more from this offensive department, you should have taken more advantage of the little space you had."