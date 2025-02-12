Roncero: Hats off to Ancelotti; no-one noticed a patched-up Real Madrid defence

AS editor and Real Madrid celebrity fan Tomas Roncero says Carlo Ancelotti's team made a statement last night.

Real came from behind to win the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff at Manchester City 3-2.

Advertisement Advertisement

Roncero remarked afterwards: "Madrid have made a statement. In other circumstances they would have drawn. The team had patience to equalise and knock them down with a wonderful counter-attack in the last minute. Madrid are a headache for their rivals in Europe.

"An exercise in concentration, commitment and responsibility from the defence, which I applaud all four of them for. They could have been a bit of a mess given the circumstances, but no. Asencio was great.

"Tchouameni, although I am very critical of him, has had two great games, this one and the derby, as a centre-back. Valverde, impressive, who will one day play as a goalkeeper and do well. And Mendy, with what he is, too. It was not noticeable that the defence was a patch-up. And hats off to Ancelotti."