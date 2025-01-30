Rogers full of pride after Villa hat-trick in victory over Celtic

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers was overwhelmed with emotion after scoring a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League.

He helped Aston Villa into the round of 16, with the 22-year-old grabbing the headlines.

Rogers had never netted two goals in a single game before Wednesday's crucial match against Celtic at Villa Park.

“I’ve never scored two goals in a game in my career, so it’s something that’s been on my mind for a while,” he said.

“I’ve never had that experience, that feeling before, and to do it on this stage in a big game that we knew we needed to win is something I’ll remember forever.”

Rogers added: “We came out the blocks really fast and really strong, which is something we wanted to do.

“We knew the atmosphere and the occasion but we didn’t let it get to us. We started on the front foot and played how we wanted to from the start.

“It was nice to go two nil up and we were disappointed with how they got back into the game. It was similar to West Ham at the weekend when we started well and let them get a sniff when we were on top and dominating.

“We knew we had too much for them in the sense that we were always creating chances throughout the game. We knew we had enough to win the game. It was just about putting our chances away and we did.”