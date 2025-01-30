Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Rogers full of pride after Villa hat-trick in victory over Celtic

Ansser Sadiq
Rogers full of pride after Villa hat-trick in victory over Celtic
Rogers full of pride after Villa hat-trick in victory over CelticAction Plus
Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers was overwhelmed with emotion after scoring a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League.

He helped Aston Villa into the round of 16, with the 22-year-old grabbing the headlines.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rogers had never netted two goals in a single game before Wednesday's crucial match against Celtic at Villa Park.

“I’ve never scored two goals in a game in my career, so it’s something that’s been on my mind for a while,” he said.

“I’ve never had that experience, that feeling before, and to do it on this stage in a big game that we knew we needed to win is something I’ll remember forever.”

Rogers added: “We came out the blocks really fast and really strong, which is something we wanted to do.

“We knew the atmosphere and the occasion but we didn’t let it get to us. We started on the front foot and played how we wanted to from the start.

“It was nice to go two nil up and we were disappointed with how they got back into the game. It was similar to West Ham at the weekend when we started well and let them get a sniff when we were on top and dominating.

“We knew we had too much for them in the sense that we were always creating chances throughout the game. We knew we had enough to win the game. It was just about putting our chances away and we did.”

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueRogers MorganAston VillaCeltic
Related Articles
Villa see off Celtic in six-goal thriller as both sides progress in Champions League
Former Villa and Celtic boss Lambert confirms his new role with Borussia Dortmund
Villa's Ramsey on facing Celtic: We need three points, It’s going to be a tough match