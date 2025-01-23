Rodrygo delighted with brace in Real Madrid rout

Rodrygo Goes was happy with his double in Real Madrid's rout of Champions League opponents RB Salzburg.

Rodrygo is hoping the manner of the 5-1 victory can spark a winning run.

Match:

"It's a very important day for us. I'm confident and pleased to score again and help the team. It was a special night.”

“Champions League matches are always going to be tough and we always have to have the same mentality as today: score a lot of goals and win. This victory will give us a lot of confidence to face the challenges ahead of us.”

On his connection with Jude Bellingham:

“It's very easy to play with him. He makes everything easier. His second assist was beautiful and I'm delighted to be playing with him.”

Vini Jr.:

“We all play for the team and it doesn't matter who the MVP is. He deserved it and he scored two goals too. We have to keep helping the team and keep winning.”

Praise for Carlo Ancelotti:

“I'll always defend the coach. Sometimes we go through difficult moments, but we work hard to avoid them. This season we've slipped up a bit in games that we can't afford to slip up in.”