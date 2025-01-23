Tribal Football
Most Read
Salah drops fresh future hint after reaching Liverpool landmark
Arteta reveals that calling Vieira from Porto could be an option due to injury crisis
Ex-Man Utd director applies for Liverpool job
Man Utd add Ipswich ace Delap to 4-man striker shopping list

Rodrygo delighted with brace in Real Madrid rout

Carlos Volcano
Rodrygo delighted with brace in Real Madrid rout
Rodrygo delighted with brace in Real Madrid routLaLiga
Rodrygo Goes was happy with his double in Real Madrid's rout of Champions League opponents RB Salzburg.

Rodrygo is hoping the manner of the 5-1 victory can spark a winning run.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Match:

"It's a very important day for us. I'm confident and pleased to score again and help the team. It was a special night.”

“Champions League matches are always going to be tough and we always have to have the same mentality as today: score a lot of goals and win. This victory will give us a lot of confidence to face the challenges ahead of us.”

 

On his connection with Jude Bellingham:

“It's very easy to play with him. He makes everything easier. His second assist was beautiful and I'm delighted to be playing with him.”

 

Vini Jr.:

“We all play for the team and it doesn't matter who the MVP is. He deserved it and he scored two goals too. We have to keep helping the team and keep winning.”

 

Praise for Carlo Ancelotti:

“I'll always defend the coach. Sometimes we go through difficult moments, but we work hard to avoid them. This season we've slipped up a bit in games that we can't afford to slip up in.”

Mentions
Champions LeagueLaLigaRodrygoReal MadridSalzburg
Related Articles
Vinicius Jr and Mbappe score as five-star Real Madrid thrash Salzburg
Baba added to senior Real Madrid training squad ahead of RB Salzburg clash
Ancelotti: I want to be clear - I'll never quit Real Madrid; Man City envy?