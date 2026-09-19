Fernando Torres: Klopp is the manager I follow the most

Fernando Torres has opened up on his hopes for a future career in senior management.

The former Spain international began his managerial path in charge of Atletico Madrid's youth academy in 2021 before taking charge of the B team in 2024.

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After two solid seasons in charge, Torres was linked with a summer move away, but he opted to remain in place in Madrid.

He's been mooted as a possible long-term successor to Diego Simeone with the first team or a possible return to the Premier League.

As part of a wide-ranging interview with Marca, Torres has spoken out his managerial influences, and singled out former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as a key figure in his journey so far.

"I've learnt from all the coaches I've worked with, but once I focused on wanting to be a coach, the one who really made a mark on me was Jürgen Klopp.

"I was lucky enough to see him work for a week, as he invited me to Liverpool in his last season, and what you see in his teams. That dynamism, that directness, the way they press, the intensity, how people connect with the idea, especially in England with that end-to-end football that I love so much.

"His leadership in the dressing room. I was fortunate enough to be in the team talks, to be at the hotel, to be there when he announced the starting lineup, and to see that mutual respect between coach and players, how they embrace an idea and believe it's the best.

"I wasn't there for very long, but he made me realise the image you want your team to project comes from training. I saw it in training and in matches, his personality is tremendous."